Phil Mickelson outduels Mike Weir in Richmond to go 2 for 2 on senior tour Sunday, 18 October 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Phil Mickelson became the third player and second this year to win his first two starts on the PGA Tour Champions, slamming the door on Canadian Mike Weir with a back-nine surge Sunday in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. 👓 View full article

