Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski connect for first TD with the Buccaneers Sunday, 18 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski finally connected for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers. Gronk caught a 12-yard pass from Brady as the Bucs extended their lead over the Packers to 27-10. It was Gronk's first touchdown since 2018.