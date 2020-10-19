NFL Week 6 Recap: Brady bounces back, Bears are 5-1, Derrick Henry is a tank, & much more Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers bounced back in a big way with a 38-10 blowout win over the previously undefeated Green Bay Packers. That helped move the now 5-1 Chicago Bears into first place in the NFC North. Titans running back Derrick Henry continues to dominate and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat down the Cleveland Browns just like old times. Catch all that and more in the NFL Week 6 recap with the FOX NFL Sunday crew.


