You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Fans Gather At Dodger Stadium Drive-In To Watch Game 1 Of NLCS; Braves Beat Dodgers 5-1



The Los Angeles Dodgers hosted a drive-in viewing party for the National League Championship Series, which began Monday evening against the Atlanta Braves in Arlington, Texas. Brittney Hopper reports. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 01:29 Published 6 days ago NLCS: Dodgers, Braves feature big bats, but even bigger arms



SportsPulse: The Dodgers and Braves are set to square off in the NLCS and while most would look to the impressive list of hitters on both sides, it may be the pitching that steals the show Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:08 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this FanGraphs Baseball SCORE UPDATE: - Fittingly after the Braves squandered a chance in the fourth the Dodgers squandered their own - Fir… https://t.co/PSOuY0qF2Y 42 minutes ago Dodgers-LowDown LHP Tyler Matzek warming up for the #Braves as Pollock strikes out looking. Again he disagrees with home plate umpi… https://t.co/xrkjwoDVSH 5 days ago