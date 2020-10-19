Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch video: Shikhar Dhawan dances to 'Saddi Galli', Shreyas Iyer joins

Mid-Day Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, who was awarded the Man of the Match for his 58-ball 101 in Delhi Capitals' five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, celebrated the feat by hosting his teammates at a hall after the match."

In the video Instagrammed by DC on Sunday, Dhawan and his teammates were seen dancing to popular...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: IPL 2020: DC skipper Shreyas Iyer hails Shikhar Dhawan's performance

IPL 2020: DC skipper Shreyas Iyer hails Shikhar Dhawan's performance 01:34

 Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer hailed batsman Shikhar Dhawan's innings and said that his performance is creating an amazing platform for batsmen and has been in a great mindset. Iyer said, "I am really happy for Shikhar Dhawan the way he is been going is clearly creating an amazing platform for...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lost 2 wickets early but kept on going, ended up winning game: Shikhar Dhawan [Video]

Lost 2 wickets early but kept on going, ended up winning game: Shikhar Dhawan

Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 13 runs in the 30th IPL match at Dubai on Oct 14. Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer scored their respective half-century to guide Delhi Capitals to a 13-run win..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:15Published

Tweets about this