Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: Sam Curran is a complete cricketer for CSK, feels MS Dhoni

Mid-Day Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
One of the mysteries that has remained unsolved is why Kings XI Punjab decided to release Sam Curran last year.

Curran was the most expensive foreign pick during the 2019 season for Punjab at Rs 7.2 crore. He struck a half-century and also picked up a hat-trick last season, proving his utility to a small extent for Punjab, but...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: 'Axar Patel is an asset to team,' says Shikhar Dhawan over former's cameo with bat against CSK

'Axar Patel is an asset to team,' says Shikhar Dhawan over former's cameo with bat against CSK 02:03

 Shikhar Dhawan praised Axar Patel's cameo in the last two overs wherein, Capitals needed 21 runs to win. Patel wacked three massive sixes in the last over turning the tables for CSK. Dhawan said, "He has always been an asset to the team. He is quite economical and always takes wickets and even with...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sam Curran very good addition to us: CSK Coach [Video]

Sam Curran very good addition to us: CSK Coach

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) gets a much needed win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 13. Watson, Rayudu and CSK bowlers took charge as CSK thump SRH by..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:24Published

Related news from verified sources

MS Dhoni calls Sam Curran 'complete cricketer' after Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2020 win vs SRH

 MS Dhoni labelled Sam Curran as a 'complete cricketer' for his all-round skills as Chennai Super Kings completed a 20-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL...
DNA


Tweets about this