IPL 2020: Sam Curran is a complete cricketer for CSK, feels MS Dhoni
Monday, 19 October 2020 () One of the mysteries that has remained unsolved is why Kings XI Punjab decided to release Sam Curran last year.
Curran was the most expensive foreign pick during the 2019 season for Punjab at Rs 7.2 crore. He struck a half-century and also picked up a hat-trick last season, proving his utility to a small extent for Punjab, but...
Shikhar Dhawan praised Axar Patel's cameo in the last two overs wherein, Capitals needed 21 runs to win. Patel wacked three massive sixes in the last over turning the tables for CSK. Dhawan said, "He has always been an asset to the team. He is quite economical and always takes wickets and even with...
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) gets a much needed win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 13. Watson, Rayudu and CSK bowlers took charge as CSK thump SRH by..