EPL: 'Our season starts today,' says Manchester United boss after 4-1 win

Mid-Day Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
EPL: 'Our season starts today,' says Manchester United boss after 4-1 winOle Gunnar Solskjaer declared Manchester United's season starts today after Bruno Fernandes and inspirational Harry Maguire enjoyed sweet moments of redemption in their side's 4-1 win at Newcastle on Saturday.

Solskjaer's side suffered a humiliating 6-1 defeat against Tottenham at Old Trafford just before the international...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Solskjaer: We know we've started the season badly

Solskjaer: We know we've started the season badly 01:13

 Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks ahead to his side's PremierLeague clash with Newcastle, as they look to bounce back from a 6-1 homedefeat to Spurs before the international break.

