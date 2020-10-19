|
EPL: Manchester City boss defends Sergio Aguero over touching female assistant referee
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Pep Guardiola backed Sergio Aguero after the Manchester City striker was criticised for putting his arm on the shoulder of assistant referee Sian Massey-Ellis during Saturday's 1-0 win over Arsenal.
Aguero disputed a throw-in call which went against him early in the second half of the Premier League clash at the Etihad...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this