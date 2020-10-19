Global  
 

EPL: Manchester City boss defends Sergio Aguero over touching female assistant referee

Mid-Day Monday, 19 October 2020
Pep Guardiola backed Sergio Aguero after the Manchester City striker was criticised for putting his arm on the shoulder of assistant referee Sian Massey-Ellis during Saturday's 1-0 win over Arsenal.

Aguero disputed a throw-in call which went against him early in the second half of the Premier League clash at the Etihad...
News video: Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City's 'important' win over Arsenal

Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City's 'important' win over Arsenal 01:14

 *Quality as incoming* Man City boss Pep Guardiola and Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta hold press conferences following Man City's 1-0 victory over Arsenal. Guardiola defended striker Sergio Aguero after he was criticised for putting his arm on the shoulder of assistant referee Sian Massey-Ellis.

