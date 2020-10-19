Global  
 

‘He looked sharp’: Frank Lampard pleased with Chelsea FC signing’s performance

The Sport Review Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Frank Lampard heaped praise on Timo Werner after the summer signing scored his first two Premier League goals for Chelsea FC during their 3-3 draw with Southampton. The Germany international scored twice within the opening 28 minutes at Stamford Bridge to put the Blues in control of the game, but Southampton managed to draw level […]
 Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard says summer-signing Hakim Ziyech has 'looked really good' in training ahead of a possible debut against Southampton on Saturday.

