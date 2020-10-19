‘He looked sharp’: Frank Lampard pleased with Chelsea FC signing’s performance Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Frank Lampard heaped praise on Timo Werner after the summer signing scored his first two Premier League goals for Chelsea FC during their 3-3 draw with Southampton. The Germany international scored twice within the opening 28 minutes at Stamford Bridge to put the Blues in control of the game, but Southampton managed to draw level […] 👓 View full article

