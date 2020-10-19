|
‘He looked sharp’: Frank Lampard pleased with Chelsea FC signing’s performance
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Frank Lampard heaped praise on Timo Werner after the summer signing scored his first two Premier League goals for Chelsea FC during their 3-3 draw with Southampton. The Germany international scored twice within the opening 28 minutes at Stamford Bridge to put the Blues in control of the game, but Southampton managed to draw level […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this