Clayton Kershaw on reaching third World Series in four years: ‘I’m looking forward to getting another chance’ Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

FOX's Tom Verducci caught up with Clayton Kershaw following the Los Angeles Dodgers' 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 7 of the NLCS. Hear Clayton describe how he's looking forward to getting another chance to pitch in the World Series. FOX's Tom Verducci caught up with Clayton Kershaw following the Los Angeles Dodgers' 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 7 of the NLCS. Hear Clayton describe how he's looking forward to getting another chance to pitch in the World Series. 👓 View full article