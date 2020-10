Every word from Dean Smith after last-gasp Leicester City win Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Leicester City 0 Aston Villa 1 - Ross Barkley scored his second in as many games for Villa despite being rated as 50-50 prior to last night's clash with the Foxes. Leicester City 0 Aston Villa 1 - Ross Barkley scored his second in as many games for Villa despite being rated as 50-50 prior to last night's clash with the Foxes. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Smith proud after high-flying Aston Villa claim historic win Dean Smith revelled in Aston Villa’s historic win as the Premier League high-flyers preserved their perfect start to the season. Villa upstaged Leicester City...

SoccerNews.com 5 hours ago





Tweets about this