Christian Torres gives LAFC miracle 1-1 draw with Portland Timbers in final seconds Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

With LAFC trailing 1-0 in the closing moments against the Portland Timbers, Christian Torres provided some theatrics with a 90 + 3 minute goal. His brace helped LAFC earn a 1-1 draw Sunday night. With LAFC trailing 1-0 in the closing moments against the Portland Timbers, Christian Torres provided some theatrics with a 90 + 3 minute goal. His brace helped LAFC earn a 1-1 draw Sunday night. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this