KL Rahul becomes 1st Indian to score over 500 runs in 3 back-to-back IPL seasons Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) captain KL Rahul on Sunday became the first Indian batsman and third overall to have scored more than 500 runs in three consecutive IPL seasons. Rahul scored 77 off 51 balls against Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Stadium.



He ended the match with his tally for the season on an incredible 525... 👓 View full article

