Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

KL Rahul becomes 1st Indian to score over 500 runs in 3 back-to-back IPL seasons

Mid-Day Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) captain KL Rahul on Sunday became the first Indian batsman and third overall to have scored more than 500 runs in three consecutive IPL seasons. Rahul scored 77 off 51 balls against Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Stadium.

He ended the match with his tally for the season on an incredible 525...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020: RR all-rounder Tewatia talks about his batting strategy [Video]

IPL 2020: RR all-rounder Tewatia talks about his batting strategy

Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets on October 11 in the 26th match of IPL in UAE. RR's all-rounder Rahul Tewatia on October 11 revealed his game strategy against SRH. Tewatia said..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:54Published
IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP: Our plan was to put KL Rahul on singles, says Dinesh Karthik [Video]

IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP: Our plan was to put KL Rahul on singles, says Dinesh Karthik

Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper captain Dinesh Karthik on October 10 said that his team tried to put in-form batsman of KXIP, KL Rahul, on non-striker end to put pressure on them, and that plan was..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:07Published
He will be missed in team: Ashwin after Amit Mishra ruled out of IPL 2020 following injury [Video]

He will be missed in team: Ashwin after Amit Mishra ruled out of IPL 2020 following injury

Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs in Dubai. R Ashwin reacted on Amit Mishra, who has been ruled out of the rest of the Indian Premier League 2020 with a tendon injury to the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:36Published

Related news from verified sources

KL Rahul becomes first Indian batsman to score more than 500 runs in 3 consecutive IPL seasons

 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) captain KL Rahul on Sunday achieved a new milestone as he became the first Indian batsman to have scored more than 500 runs in three...
DNA


Tweets about this

FCRPsupergiants

Pune Supergiants FC RT @dna: #KLRahul becomes first Indian batsman to score more than 500 runs in 3 consecutive #IPL seasons #IPL2020 #IPL2020KaDNA @klrahul11… 2 hours ago

prk5888

(prabhas) prk RT @The_SilentBuNny: WHAT.JUST.HAPPENED What a Match!🔥 #KXIPvsMI "Consistency at its best" Captain leading from front. #KXIP has won thre… 2 hours ago

dna

DNA #KLRahul becomes first Indian batsman to score more than 500 runs in 3 consecutive #IPL seasons #IPL2020… https://t.co/h0cTpjVAfs 3 hours ago

KeerthyClicks

Keerthy Photography RT @KLRahul_Club: KL Rahul becomes the first Indian player to score 500 runs in three consecutive years in the #IPL #KLRahul #MIvsKXIP #KX… 6 hours ago

The_SilentBuNny

Hemant Sagar (Ranu) WHAT.JUST.HAPPENED What a Match!🔥 #KXIPvsMI "Consistency at its best" Captain leading from front. #KXIP has won t… https://t.co/C1jeowyusR 8 hours ago

CricAirOfficial

CricAir The man in red-hot form, KL Rahul, chalks off a major milestone as he becomes the FIRST Indian player to score 500+… https://t.co/O1lEBFAfyF 11 hours ago

Roshan060695

Roshan RT @abdullah_0mar: KL Rahul becomes first Indian to score 500+ runs in 3 consecutive seasons of IPL. 11 hours ago

abdullah_0mar

Farrago Abdullah KL Rahul becomes first Indian to score 500+ runs in 3 consecutive seasons of IPL. 11 hours ago