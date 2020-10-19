During Pandemic, Baseball Play-By-Play Announcer's Audience Grows
Monday, 19 October 2020
6 days ago) Announcer Richard Wang calls Taiwanese baseball games in Chinese. When COVID-19 delayed Major League Baseball games, he had a chance to bring Taiwanese baseball to the world in English.
