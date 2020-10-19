Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Harry Kane urged to consider his future at Tottenham THIS SEASON as striker is branded ‘the greatest player in football who hasn’t won anything’

talkSPORT Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
It’s about time Harry Kane considers leaving Tottenham to pursue the top silverware his talent deserves. That’s according to former Spurs striker Darren Bent, who believes White Hart Lane hero Kane may start assessing his future THIS SEASON if the club’s wait for trophies continues. Kane is in the form of his life, says Bent, […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kane 'was never injured', says England's Southgate [Video]

Kane 'was never injured', says England's Southgate

England coach Gareth Southgate confirms Harry Kane is fit to face Denmark after newspaper reports suggested he was playing through an injury against the wishes of his club, Tottenham Hotspur.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 06:16Published
Gareth Southgate downplays row with Tottenham over Harry Kane fitness [Video]

Gareth Southgate downplays row with Tottenham over Harry Kane fitness

England manager Gareth Southgate has played down any suggestions of a club-versus-country row over the use of captain Harry Kane. Tottenham striker Kanewas confined to a cameo role off the bench in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published
Southgate: No club v country row over Kane [Video]

Southgate: No club v country row over Kane

Gareth Southgate denies there is an ongoing rift between England and Tottenham over the fitness of Harry Kane.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:32Published

Tweets about this