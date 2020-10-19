|
Harry Kane urged to consider his future at Tottenham THIS SEASON as striker is branded ‘the greatest player in football who hasn’t won anything’
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
It’s about time Harry Kane considers leaving Tottenham to pursue the top silverware his talent deserves. That’s according to former Spurs striker Darren Bent, who believes White Hart Lane hero Kane may start assessing his future THIS SEASON if the club’s wait for trophies continues. Kane is in the form of his life, says Bent, […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this