Vanwall to build six continuations of 1958 F1 title-winning VW5 Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Six continuations of the Vanwall VW5, in which Stirling Moss and Tony Brooks won the inaugural Formula 1 constructors' title in 1958, will be built and sold for £2million each 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this