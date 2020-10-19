|
Borussia Dortmund 21/20 to beat Lazio in Tuesday’s Champions League opener
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Competition: Champions League Market: Borussia Dortmund win Odds: 21/20 @ 888sport Hoping to pick up a real European scalp when the Champions League opens up on Tuesday night, Borussia Dortmund will make the trip to a struggling Lazio. Starting with the hosts, while Lazio might have managed to just about secure themselves a top-four return […]
|
|
|
