Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jasprit Bumrah has taken over the mantle from Lasith Malinga: Kieron Pollard

Indian Express Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kieron Pollard appreciates Bumrah's bowling, calls him world class cricketer [Video]

Kieron Pollard appreciates Bumrah's bowling, calls him world class cricketer

Mumbai Indians' Kieron Pollard after the defeat against Kings XI Punjab said that the team will look back and analyse the game. Pollard appreciated Jasprit Bumrah's bowling in the Super Over. He said,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:47Published
IPL 2020 । KXIP vs MI । MI vs KXIP । DREAM11 IPL। IPL Match Prediction [Video]

IPL 2020 । KXIP vs MI । MI vs KXIP । DREAM11 IPL। IPL Match Prediction

About the Video: Full Match Preview of the Match Between Mumbai Indians vs Kings Eleven Punjab of Dream11 IPL 2020. Preview Contains, Team News, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Predicted 11, Winning..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 07:23Published
RCB vs MI | MI vs RCB | Dream11 IPL | IPL Prediction | IPL 2020 [Video]

RCB vs MI | MI vs RCB | Dream11 IPL | IPL Prediction | IPL 2020

About the Video: This Video Shows the Full Match Preview of the Match Between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians of Dream11 IPL 2020. Preview Contains, Team News, Pitch Report, Weather..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 06:31Published

Tweets about this