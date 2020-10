Messi is a step ahead of everyone else, says Inter star Lautaro Martinez Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Lionel Messi is the world’s best player because he is “always a step ahead of everyone else”, according to Inter striker Lautaro Martinez. Martinez had been tipped to join his compatriot at Barcelona during the transfer window, but the Catalans were unable to strike a deal with the Nerazzurri even after Messi had ended his attempt to […] 👓 View full article

