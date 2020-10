Doc Emrick ending career as voice of hockey Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Longtime NHL announcer Mike "Doc" Emrick, who called 22 Stanley Cup Finals during his career, is retiring as a broadcaster Monday. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Jon Anik Legendary play-by-play man Doc Emrick is laying down the microphone. Congrats on an outstanding, inspirational care… https://t.co/2ARJfHQmbN 37 seconds ago Robert Carnell RT @hughwburrill: One of the absolute best. Doc Emrick ending career as voice of hockey https://t.co/IRMGSXim6p 4 minutes ago Hugh Burrill One of the absolute best. Doc Emrick ending career as voice of hockey https://t.co/IRMGSXim6p 9 minutes ago s9er Doc Emrick ending career as voice of hockey https://t.co/z3wh0NEqkv Man, what a loss for the NHL and hockey fans.… https://t.co/ut5pDiR1gK 9 minutes ago NHL on Scoreboard Page Doc Emrick ending career as voice of hockey https://t.co/3cold7tfDQ 10 minutes ago