Erin Andrews Goes Undercover on YouTube, Twitter and Instagram



On this episode of Actually Me, Eric Andrews goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from YouTube, Twitter, Quora, Wikipedia and Instagram. What is her advice for a teenager who.. Credit: GQ Duration: 09:48 Published 3 days ago

Personable Bowyer promises to 'bring energy' to broadcast booth



NASCAR Cup Series driver Clint Bowyer, who announced last week he would retire after the season, plans to "bring energy" in his new role as a race analyst for Fox Sports. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:21 Published 4 days ago