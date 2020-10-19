WWE Network schedule for the week of Oct. 19, 2020: New episode of WWE Untold, Hell in a Cell 2020 and more

The popular sitcom The Brady Bunch gave us iconic lines like “Marcia, Marcia, Marica," a catchy theme song known the world over, and an unforgettable tic-tac-toe opening — but it gave its actors so much more. The Brady Bunch: Behind Closed Doors, airing October 18 on REELZ, explores how the...
A six-year-old girl who only ate chicken nuggets due to a bizarre phobia has been cured after being hypnotised.Jessica Jones would refuse to eat anything other than Birds Eye dippers or Bernard Mathews..
The average American kid has crashed 25 of their parents' work meetings each week since the beginning of the school year. With many parents working from home and attempting to help with remote learning..