West Brom and Burnley achieve Premier League landmark despite failing to get first wins of the season
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
West Brom and Burnley’s goalless draw on Monday night certainly won’t go down as one of the classic Premier League matches – but it’s special in its own way. After the previous 46 top flight matches this season had at least one goal, the draw at the Hawthorns is the first time a Premier League […]
