patesalo Buffalo Bills apply to trademark much-beloved 'Bills Mafia' fan moniker - USA TODAY https://t.co/PaYZEfi0fi 2 minutes ago NFL on Scoreboard Page Buffalo Bills apply to trademark much-beloved 'Bills Mafia' fan moniker https://t.co/VGohCQmMb5 7 minutes ago patesalo Buffalo Bills apply to trademark much-beloved 'Bills Mafia' fan moniker - https://t.co/Bb1GyMNDPH https://t.co/mzXzF9Ul0t 8 minutes ago patesalo 'It's who we are': Bills apply for trademark for 'Bills Mafia' - Buffalo News https://t.co/cCu5VQcd9A 2 days ago opusipuk https://t.co/AkXhim6GmS 'It's who we are': Bills apply for trademark for 'Bills Mafia' - Buffalo News 'It's who we are': Bills apply fo... 3 days ago patesalo 'It's who we are': Bills apply for trademark for 'Bills Mafia' - Buffalo News https://t.co/7hfkFq4xpt 3 days ago patesalo 'It's who we are': Bills apply for trademark for 'Bills Mafia' - Buffalo News https://t.co/Ew6TVzKURo 3 days ago ChronLAW Legal News Bills apply for trademark for 'Bills Mafia' - Buffalo News - https://t.co/mSZlo98qcC 3 days ago