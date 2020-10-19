Global  
 

Manchester United icon Andy Cole slams ‘disrespectful’ Mikel Arteta for treatment of Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette

talkSPORT Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Andy Cole has slammed Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta for his ‘disrespectful’ treatment of Alexandre Lacazette. Eyebrows were raised when the Spaniard chose to use summer signing Willian as a No.9 in the 1-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday and the Brazilian struggled to make an impact leading the line. Lacazette, who is currently the […]
