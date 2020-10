You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Chiefs game versus Bills to be shifted to weekend



Chiefs game versus Bills to be shifted to weekend Credit: KMBC Duration: 01:43 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Tre’Davious White, John Brown questionable for Monday - NBC Sports The Bills ruled out one player for Monday’s game against the Chiefs and they’ll be making decisions about the status of a few other...

Upworthy 1 week ago





Tweets about this