Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang responds to social media criticism as talkSPORT host Darren Bent suggests Arsenal should be worried about talisman’s form Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has hit back at criticism he received for laughing with Ilkay Gundogan at the weekend. The Arsenal striker was seen joking with the German midfielder following the Gunners’ defeat at Manchester City. Arsenal were beaten 1-0 in a match which saw Aubameyang struggle to make an impact on the game, although he forced […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mesut Ozil offers to pay wages of the Gunnersaurus



Mesut Ozil has offered to save the job of the man inside Arsenal’sGunnersaurus mascot costume by paying his full wages. Jerry Quy has portrayedGunnersaurus for the past 27 years, but was made.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published 3 weeks ago 'Barca & Inter made Aubameyang offers'



Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth reveals Barcelona and Inter Milan made offers to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer before he signed a contract extension with Arsenal. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:55 Published on September 16, 2020 Did Spurs steal Arsenal's limelight?



Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth looks at whether Tottenham could have stolen the limelight away from rivals Arsenal, as their interest in Gareth Bale was revealed hours after the Gunners announced.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:55 Published on September 16, 2020

Tweets about this

