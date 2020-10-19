Global  
 

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang responds to social media criticism as talkSPORT host Darren Bent suggests Arsenal should be worried about talisman’s form

talkSPORT Monday, 19 October 2020
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has hit back at criticism he received for laughing with Ilkay Gundogan at the weekend. The Arsenal striker was seen joking with the German midfielder following the Gunners’ defeat at Manchester City. Arsenal were beaten 1-0 in a match which saw Aubameyang struggle to make an impact on the game, although he forced […]
