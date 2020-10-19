Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang responds to social media criticism as talkSPORT host Darren Bent suggests Arsenal should be worried about talisman’s form
Monday, 19 October 2020 () Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has hit back at criticism he received for laughing with Ilkay Gundogan at the weekend. The Arsenal striker was seen joking with the German midfielder following the Gunners’ defeat at Manchester City. Arsenal were beaten 1-0 in a match which saw Aubameyang struggle to make an impact on the game, although he forced […]