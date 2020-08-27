Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2020 Zozo Championship: Tiger Woods may not be playing well, but his wins will come when we least expect them

CBS Sports Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Could Tiger get win No. 83 this week in California?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tiger misses out on Tour Championship [Video]

Tiger misses out on Tour Championship

Tiger Woods has an extra week off to prepare for next month's US Open after failing to qualify for next week's PGA Tour season finale in Atlanta.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:48Published
Woods: No thoughts of boycotting [Video]

Woods: No thoughts of boycotting

Tiger Woods reflects on a disappointing finish to his opening round at the BMW Championship and gives his take on athletes boycotting events across US sport.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:00Published
Tiger Woods In Chicago Area For BMW Championship [Video]

Tiger Woods In Chicago Area For BMW Championship

Tiger Woods and the rest of the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup are back in the Chicago area for the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:50Published

Tweets about this