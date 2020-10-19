|
Conor Coady’s hilarious Sky Sports interview as Wolves teammate Max Kilman is handed man-of-the-match award
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
It doesn’t matter who you support, it’s impossible to dislike Conor Coady. He won the hearts of the nation for his almost child-like excitement at scoring his first England goal in the win over Wales earlier this month. And the Wanderers captain was in some great form when speaking to Sky Sports after their 1-0 […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this