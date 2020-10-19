Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Conor Coady’s hilarious Sky Sports interview as Wolves teammate Max Kilman is handed man-of-the-match award

talkSPORT Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
It doesn’t matter who you support, it’s impossible to dislike Conor Coady. He won the hearts of the nation for his almost child-like excitement at scoring his first England goal in the win over Wales earlier this month. And the Wanderers captain was in some great form when speaking to Sky Sports after their 1-0 […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Coady laughs off Carra's Liverpool link [Video]

Coady laughs off Carra's Liverpool link

Speaking on Monday Night Football after Wolves' 1-0 win over leads, Conor Coady laughed off Jamie Carragher's suggestion that he could replace the injured Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 05:29Published
Coady: Debut goal an incredible moment [Video]

Coady: Debut goal an incredible moment

England and Wolves defender Conor Coady says to make his debut and score at Wembley was an incredible moment.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:55Published
Wolves to start Traore contract talks [Video]

Wolves to start Traore contract talks

Sky Sports News reporter Anton Toloui says Wolves will start contract talks with Adama Traore in the hope the winger will sign a new long-term deal.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:05Published

Tweets about this

SportsbookBTC

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 Conor Coady’s hilarious Sky Sports interview as Wolves teammate Max Kilman is handed man-of-the-match award… https://t.co/nTm3jbxIDL 2 minutes ago

sportsalertnews

SportsAlert New post: Conor Coady’s hilarious Sky Sports interview as Wolves teammate Max Kilman is handed man-of-the-match a https://t.co/GvVvMouR59 11 minutes ago