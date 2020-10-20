Tom Brady bests Aaron Rodgers in the Battle of the GOATs — Charlotte Wilder’s NFL Week 6 recap
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 () Charlotte Wilder runs through every game from NFL Week 6 including the Battle of the GOATs between Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is also on a different planet right now. All that and more in the Week 6 recap.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers effectively ended the Green Bay Packers winning streak, defeating a dejected Aaron Rodgers 38-10. Todd Fuhrman tells Rachel Bonnetta, Clay Travis and Cousin Sal why he believes..
Greg Jennings joins Colin Cowherd to react to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers loss to Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He feels the Packers had an off game, Rodgers didn't have the support he..
