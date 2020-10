Lindsey Vonn to auction her iconic memorabilia for charity Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Former American Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn is giving away some of her iconic gear for a good cause. The Olympic gold medal-winning skier is auctioning off her ski suits, US ski Team jackets, backpacks, helmets, and other collector items, for The Lindsey Vonn Foundation. The foundation supports young girls via scholarships... 👓 View full article

