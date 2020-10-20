Global  
 

CL: 'Edinson Cavani can be massive,' says Man United's Marcus Rashford

Mid-Day Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Marcus Rashford insists Edinson Cavani will prove a valuable addition for Manchester United after the veteran Uruguay striker swapped life on the farm for the Old Trafford spotlight.

Cavani signed a two-year contract worth £210,000-per-week ($271,000) on transfer deadline day and could make his debut in United's opening...
 Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani takes part in his first training session forManchester United after signing for the club on deadline day.

