CL: 'Edinson Cavani can be massive,' says Man United's Marcus Rashford
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Marcus Rashford insists Edinson Cavani will prove a valuable addition for Manchester United after the veteran Uruguay striker swapped life on the farm for the Old Trafford spotlight.
Cavani signed a two-year contract worth £210,000-per-week ($271,000) on transfer deadline day and could make his debut in United's opening...
