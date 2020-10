UNICEF to stockpile half a billion syringes by year-end to prepare for COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Besides syringes, UNICEF is also buying 5 million safety boxes so that used syringes and needles can be disposed of in a safe manner by personnel at health facilities, thus preventing the risk of needle stick injuries and blood borne diseases 👓 View full article