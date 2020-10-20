Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Modi to address nation at 6pm today

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
PM Modi will share a message with the nation at 6 pm on Tuesday. "Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 pm this evening," he said in a tweet. Modi has addressed the nation a number of times during the Covid-19 crisis in which he has spoken about various measures, including lockdown, being taken to curb the pandemic and also announced economic and welfare packages.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Future will be shaped by those who invest in science, innovation: PM Modi [Video]

Future will be shaped by those who invest in science, innovation: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended inaugural function of Grand Challenges Annual Meeting 2020 via video-conferencing on October 18. Microsoft founder Bill Gates also interacted with PM Modi during..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:22Published
India's association with Nobel Prize winner 'World Food Program' is historic: PM Modi [Video]

India's association with Nobel Prize winner 'World Food Program' is historic: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 16 dedicated to the nation 17 recently developed bio-fortified varieties of eight crops on World Food Day. He said that, "This year's Nobel Peace Prize being..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:29Published
Watch: PM Modi dedicates 17 bio-fortified crop varieties to nation [Video]

Watch: PM Modi dedicates 17 bio-fortified crop varieties to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 16 dedicated to the nation 17 recently developed bio-fortified varieties of eight crops on World Food Day. Event was witnessed by Anganwadis, Krishi Vigyan..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:13Published

Related news from verified sources

PM Modi to address nation at 6 PM today

 The Prime Minister took to microblogging website Twitter to make the announcement.
DNA

PM Modi to release commemorative coin of Rs 75 denomination to mark FAO's 75th anniversary today

 Issuing a statement, the Prime Minister's Office said that PM Modi will also dedicate to the nation 17 recently developed bio-fortified varieties of eight crops.
DNA

Khushbu Sundar joins BJP, says if nation has to move forward, it needs leadership of PM Modi

 Apart from Khushbu Sundar, Madan Ravichandran and Saravanan Kumaran from Tamil Nadu also joined the party in the presence of senior leaders at the BJP...
DNA


Tweets about this

udaipurblog

UdaipurBlog Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today.⁣ ⁣ Taking to Twitter, the prime minister wrote, “Will b… https://t.co/781KGtzyNi 11 seconds ago

Vallimaharajan1

Vallimaharajan 🙂 RT @madan3: Today 6 PM, Prime Minister Modi will address the entire nation.... My guess.... - Complete Unlock Or - India-China issue W… 42 seconds ago

SatishKar16

Satish Kar Sir modiji pls spoke with pmcb bank. PM Modi to address the nation at 6 pm today https://t.co/ysVOEDYDtq Download… https://t.co/EtAJGXCLMd 44 seconds ago

Saket_Thakur18

Saket Singh Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation at 6pm today. #NarendraModi 1 minute ago

smenonk

Srinath Menon Elections and PM's address to nation are always intertwined. https://t.co/6p3GY8oIZG 2 minutes ago

Social_Samosa

Social Samosa RT @swaptail: PM Modi to address the nation at 6PM today #NarendraModi https://t.co/6wgMkj4bzp 2 minutes ago

Social_Samosa

Social Samosa RT @swaptail: PM Modi to address nation at 6PM today meanwhile, people on social media be like: #NarendraModi https://t.co/2S0vXSGghz 2 minutes ago

YashNahar31

Yash Nahar RT @IndianExpress: #BREAKING | PM Modi to address nation at 6 pm today https://t.co/05rR3gQh35 2 minutes ago