Zandvoort not confirming leaked 2021 calendar Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Oct.20 - The promoter of the Dutch F1 GP has played down reports suggesting Zandvoort has been assigned a firm date on the Formula 1 calendar for 2021. The venue's highly anticipated return to the sport was a victim of the corona crisis, but now specialist publications are claiming the Zandvoort race will take place.....check out full post ยป Oct.20 - The promoter of the Dutch F1 GP has played down reports suggesting Zandvoort has been assigned a firm date on the Formula 1 calendar for 2021. The venue's highly anticipated return to the sport was a victim of the corona crisis, but now specialist publications are claiming the Zandvoort race will take place.....check out full post ยป ๐Ÿ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this F1-Fansite.com ๐Ÿ“ฐ Zandvoort not confirming leaked 2021... #F1 #F12020 #EifelGP Click on the photo to โœ check out this full story nโ€ฆ https://t.co/yvzOt7RcWg 33 minutes ago