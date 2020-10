Ivan Toney 13/10 to score anytime against Sheffield Wednesday in Wednesday’s Championship showdown Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Competition: Championship Market: Ivan Toney to score anytime Odds: 13/10 @ 888sport Looking to build off of their victory over the weekend, Brentford will make the trip to Hillsborough when they face the Owls on Wednesday night. Starting with the hosts, still sat with a -4 deficit at the foot of the Championship table after […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this