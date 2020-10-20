Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
• Sports News •
U.S. Sports
Formula 1
Cricket
Tennis
Golf
Premier League
One News Page
>
Sports News
>
K Srikkanth slams MS Dhoni’s ‘ridiculous’ selections, asks what ‘spark’ did he see in Kedar Jadhav
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
K Srikkanth slams MS Dhoni’s ‘ridiculous’ selections, asks what ‘spark’ did he see in Kedar Jadhav
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 (
37 minutes ago
)
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Super Bowl
White House
Joe Biden
Coronavirus disease 2019
Democratic Party
Republican Party
Apple Inc.
Anthony Fauci
European Union
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Jeff Bridges
50 Cent
Jeffrey Toobin
Presidential Debate
Cardinals
WORTH WATCHING
Trump calls Fauci a 'very nice man'
California to review any COVID-19 vaccine
Trump: Dr. Fauci has made 'bad calls'
Brexit Countdown: 72 days until the end of the transition period