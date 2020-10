Jamie Carragher teases Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Conor Coady about Liverpool interest (Video) Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Conor Coady did an interview for Sky Sports after his team’s narrow triumph over Leeds United on Monday, and Jamie Carragher took the chance to joke about Liverpool wanting their ex-player to return to replace the injured Virgil van Dijk. "I can't believe you just put this one me here!" 😂@Carra23 is […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published 12 hours ago Coady laughs off Carra's Liverpool link 05:29 Speaking on Monday Night Football after Wolves' 1-0 win over leads, Conor Coady laughed off Jamie Carragher's suggestion that he could replace the injured Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool. You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Liverpool sign Portugal forward Jota from Wolves



Liverpool complete the signing of Portugal forward Diogo Jota from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a long-term contract. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:03 Published on September 19, 2020

Tweets about this