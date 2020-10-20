Global  
 

Chelsea Predicted XI: Frank Lampard's possible starting line-up for Champions League opener against Sevilla

Shoot Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
The Champions League returns and Chelsea face a tough opener as they host Europa League winners Sevilla at Stamford Bridge.   Frank Lampard’s spent over £200million in the transfer window as they aim to compete for Europe’s biggest prize once again after reaching the last-16 last term. However, despite an influx of big signings, the Blues’ […]
 Frank Lampard says he hopes his Chelsea team will show they have learned from last year's season in the Champions League when they take on Sevilla.

