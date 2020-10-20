Liverpool and Manchester United in talks over new ‘European Premier League’ that would feature teams from Spain, Germany, Italy and France
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 () Liverpool and Manchester United are involved in talks over a new invitation-only European Premier League, according to reports. It is claimed the new tournament already has the backing of FIFA, has £4.6BILLION in funding, and has been described as ‘the most important development in world club football for decades’. Liverpool and United attempts to reform […]