European Super League explained as Liverpool and Man Utd enter £5bn negotiations
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 () Liverpool and Manchester United are in talks with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, PSG and Bayern Munich over a FIFA-backed tournament but the Premier League and FA would oppose it
Reports say Man Utd and Liverpool could join with teams from around Europe and rip up the current status quo in a move that would see them leave the English... Wales Online Also reported by •Daily Record •Hull Daily Mail