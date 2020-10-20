Global  
 

European Super League explained as Liverpool and Man Utd enter £5bn negotiations

Daily Star Tuesday, 20 October 2020
European Super League explained as Liverpool and Man Utd enter £5bn negotiationsLiverpool and Manchester United are in talks with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, PSG and Bayern Munich over a FIFA-backed tournament but the Premier League and FA would oppose it
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports
News video: Man United, Liverpool in talks to join new European super league - report

Man United, Liverpool in talks to join new European super league - report 02:03

 Manchester United and Liverpool reportedly in talks with Europe's elite clubs to join a new FIFA-backed tournament that would reshape the sport's global soccer landscape.

