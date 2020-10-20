European Super League explained as Liverpool and Man Utd enter £5bn negotiations Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

Liverpool and Manchester United are in talks with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, PSG and Bayern Munich over a FIFA-backed tournament but the Premier League and FA would oppose it Liverpool and Manchester United are in talks with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, PSG and Bayern Munich over a FIFA-backed tournament but the Premier League and FA would oppose it 👓 View full article

