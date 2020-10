Sergio Ramos not included in Madrid squad for Shakhtar clash Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Sergio Ramos has been omitted from Real Madrid’s squad for their opening Champions League game against Shakhtar Donetsk. Madrid’s captain was a fitness doubt for the match at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano after picking up a knock to his knee in the disappointing 1-0 defeat to Cadiz on Saturday. Ramos did not train with his team-mates on Tuesday, so it was no surprise […] 👓 View full article

