NASCAR announces Kyle Larson has been reinstated Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

NASCAR announced Monday afternoon that driver Kyle Larson has been reinstated starting Jan. 1, 2021. Larson was suspended from NASCAR after a racial comment in an iRacing event last March. NASCAR announced Monday afternoon that driver Kyle Larson has been reinstated starting Jan. 1, 2021. Larson was suspended from NASCAR after a racial comment in an iRacing event last March. 👓 View full article

