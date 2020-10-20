Brandon Marshall: Cam Newton's lack of preseason is catching up, talks Broncos defense | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 () Brandon Marshall discusses Cam Newton's strengths & weaknesses & feels COVID has had an effect on his play due to lack of preseason and again lack of practice this week. Furthermore, Brandon tips his cap to the Denver Broncos defense but feels the New England Patriots are stronger overall & could've won with a better equipped Cam at quarterback.
Brandon Marshall breaks down the possible causes of turmoil among players and coaches of the Dallas Cowboys. He feels players should've come forward to Mike McCarthy or others personally to discuss issues, rather than anonymously posting about them and causing more trouble. Furthermore, he discusses...
New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He feels Cam Newton's Pats will click versus the San Francisco 49ers this weekend & Tom Brady purposefully avoided Nick Foles after the Bucs' loss to..
Nick Wright and Brandon Marshall break down the Philadelphia Eagles win over the New York Giants in week 7. Both feel this game was more about the Eagles coming back and Carson Wentz stepping up rather..
