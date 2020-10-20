Global  
 

Brandon Marshall: Cam Newton's lack of preseason is catching up, talks Broncos defense | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Tuesday, 20 October 2020
Brandon Marshall: Cam Newton's lack of preseason is catching up, talks Broncos defense | FIRST THINGS FIRSTBrandon Marshall discusses Cam Newton's strengths & weaknesses & feels COVID has had an effect on his play due to lack of preseason and again lack of practice this week. Furthermore, Brandon tips his cap to the Denver Broncos defense but feels the New England Patriots are stronger overall & could've won with a better equipped Cam at quarterback.
