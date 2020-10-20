‘The Cowboys’ nightmares keeps repeating’ — Skip Bayless on Dallas’ Wk 6 loss to Cardinals | UNDISPUTED Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

The Dallas Cowboys' first game without Dak Prescott couldn't have gone much worse, as Dallas got blown out 38-10 by the Arizona Cardinals last night. Ezekiel Elliott fumbled on back-to-back possessions in the first half that led to quick Cardinals touchdowns, and Andy Dalton threw 2 interceptions while he tried to keep the Cowboys afloat. Meanwhile, Dallas' defense struggled yet again, giving up 261 rushing yards and allowing Arizona to score touchdowns on 4 straight possessions that put the game out of reach midway thru the 3rd quarter. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Cowboys' loss.


