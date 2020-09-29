Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fantasy Football Week 7 Waiver Wire: Justin Jackson, Boston Scott, and Tua Tagovailoa have impact potential

CBS Sports Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
There are a couple of must-add running backs on the wire ahead of Week 7.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS Local - Published
News video: Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 7

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 7 01:13

 With Week 6 in the books, we are now officially halfway through the fantasy season. It’s certainly been an up and down year, as COVID-19 has added a new wrinkle to fantasy football. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds Week 6 [Video]

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds Week 6

Having a strong bench has always been important in fantasy football. Injuries happen every week, and a solid replacement on your bench could make a huge difference for your season. Katie Johnston..

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 01:45Published
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Top Pickups Week 5 [Video]

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Top Pickups Week 5

The NFL was struck by the injury bug again this past weekend, as several key fantasy contributors went down with injuries in Week 4. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 01:29Published
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups Week 4 [Video]

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups Week 4

While there were not many injuries, we did see some breakout performances from a few rookie wide receivers in Week 3. It will be another busy week on the waiver wire, so let’s jump right into it...

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 01:16Published

Related news from verified sources

Fantasy Football Week 7 Waiver Wire: Justin Jackson, Boston Scott, and Tua Tagovailoa have impact potential

 There are a couple of must-add running backs on the wire ahead of Week 7.
Upworthy

Fantasy football waiver wire for NFL Week 7 - Boston Scott, Tim Patrick among top streaming options

 If you need an injury or bye-week replacement, we've got potential options who have favorable matchups you can exploit in Week 7.
Upworthy


Tweets about this

GoodOldBoysFF

The Good Old Boys Fantasy Football RT @ChaseTheHelmet: 🚨NEW EPISODE🚨@Reid310 & @CharlesChillFFB present Chasing The Helmet, a high stakes fantasy football podcast. We review… 3 minutes ago

ChaseTheHelmet

Chasing The Helmet Podcast 🚨NEW EPISODE🚨@Reid310 & @CharlesChillFFB present Chasing The Helmet, a high stakes fantasy football podcast. We rev… https://t.co/bhZhsexk5E 37 minutes ago

SamCamp75

Sammie RT @Awesemo_Com: Working the Waiver Wire: Top Week 7 Pickups including Boston Scott and Justin Jackson ~ @rotomikebarner https://t.co/CMEn… 1 hour ago

Awesemo_Com

Awesemo Working the Waiver Wire: Top Week 7 Pickups including Boston Scott and Justin Jackson ~ @rotomikebarner https://t.co/CMEn7SFWwi 1 hour ago

SIHSEye

The Eye Our suggestions for navigating the Week 7 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire is out now: https://t.co/y9rCMky420 2 hours ago

eazeee2004

e.o RT @PFF: ✅ Sleepers ✅ Busts ✅ Waiver wire options..and more! @AndrewErickson_'s Week 7 fantasy rankings overview is here! https://t.co/ScB… 2 hours ago

thesportgene

The Sport Gene RT @TheIDPTipster: This and a couple #IDP start/sit charts are free content this week for #NFLTwitter appreciation week @GridironRatin🥳 J… 2 hours ago

Awesemo_Com

Awesemo Working the Waiver Wire: Top Week 7 Pickups including Boston Scott and Justin Jackson https://t.co/CMEn7SFWwi @rotomikebarner 3 hours ago