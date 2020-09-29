Fantasy Football Week 7 Waiver Wire: Justin Jackson, Boston Scott, and Tua Tagovailoa have impact potential
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 (
5 days ago) There are a couple of must-add running backs on the wire ahead of Week 7.
Video Credit: CBS Local - Published
6 days ago
With Week 6 in the books, we are now officially halfway through the fantasy season. It’s certainly been an up and down year, as COVID-19 has added a new wrinkle to fantasy football. Katie Johnston reports.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 7 01:13
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds Week 6
Having a strong bench has always been important in fantasy football. Injuries happen every week, and a solid replacement on your bench could make a huge difference for your season. Katie Johnston..
Credit: CBS Local Duration: 01:45 Published 2 weeks ago
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Top Pickups Week 5
The NFL was struck by the injury bug again this past weekend, as several key fantasy contributors went down with injuries in Week 4. Katie Johnston reports.
Credit: CBS Local Duration: 01:29 Published 3 weeks ago
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups Week 4
While there were not many injuries, we did see some breakout performances from a few rookie wide receivers in Week 3. It will be another busy week on the waiver wire, so let’s jump right into it...
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 01:16 Published on September 29, 2020
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this