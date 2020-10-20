Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United LIVE: Latest score and talkSPORT commentary of Champions League showdown – Cavani not involved against old club

talkSPORT Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
The Champions League is back on talkSPORT and we’ve got a cracker for you tonight as Manchester United take on Paris Saint-Germain. United and PSG are in Group H of Europe’s elite competition alongside RB Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir. This Champions League clash kicks off today at 8pm talkSPORT is bringing you live radio commentary […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Cavani prepares for PSG return

Cavani prepares for PSG return 00:36

 Edison Cavani trains with Manchester United on the eve of his return to former club Paris-St Germain in the Champions League.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Man United, Liverpool in talks to join new European super league - report [Video]

Man United, Liverpool in talks to join new European super league - report

Manchester United and Liverpool reportedly in talks with Europe's elite clubs to join a new FIFA-backed tournament that would reshape the sport's global soccer landscape.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:03Published
Solskjaer: This is our biggest test [Video]

Solskjaer: This is our biggest test

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the Champions League match with PSG will be the biggest test for his group of players.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:36Published
Paris St Germain v Manchester United match preview [Video]

Paris St Germain v Manchester United match preview

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United side face the daunting task ofChampions League finalists Paris St Germain in their first match in thecompetition this season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United live stream: How to watch Champions League clash for free – kick-off time, team news, TV channel and radio coverage

 The Champions League returns tonight and kicks off with a huge clash as Manchester United take on Paris Saint-Germain. United and PSG are in Group H of...
talkSPORT

Edinson Cavani IN, Paul Pogba retuns, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar start: How Manchester United and PSG should line up for Champions League clash

 You couldn’t write it: Edinson Cavani, after all he went through with Paris Saint-Germain, could make his Manchester United debut against the French club in...
talkSPORT

Expected Man United line-ups against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea

 Manchester United face a huge double header with a trip to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and then a big Premier League clash against Chelsea at Old...
Football.london Also reported by •talkSPORTThe Sport Review

Tweets about this