Former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech named in Blues’ Premier League squad as Frank Lampard goes to extreme measures to tackle ‘keeper problem

talkSPORT Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has had many goalkeeping dilemmas this season and he is now seemingly going to extreme measures to combat his problem. Incredibly, former glovesman and current technical advisor Petr Cech has been listed in Chelsea’s Premier League squad list. He has been selected alongside Edouard Mendy, Kepa and Willy Caballero as a […]
