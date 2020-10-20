Former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech named in Blues’ Premier League squad as Frank Lampard goes to extreme measures to tackle ‘keeper problem

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Lampard: CL is another level



Frank Lampard says he hopes his Chelsea team will show they have learned from last year's season in the Champions League when they take on Sevilla. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:35 Published 7 hours ago Lampard sets Bayern benchmark for youthful Chelsea



Lampard aims for Bayern standard Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:42 Published 23 hours ago Chelsea v Sevilla: Champions League match preview



This is the first time Chelsea and Sevilla have faced each other in aChampions League. Take a look at the stats here. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this SPORTS CIRCUS INT. Former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech named in Blues’ Premier League squad as Frank Lampard goes to extreme measures… https://t.co/9QdIN1a6nI 2 minutes ago Naija Reports Now on Naija Reports Former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech named in Blues’ Premier League squad as Frank Lampard goes… https://t.co/plOibyWvPl 8 minutes ago