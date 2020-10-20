|
IPL 2020: Dhawan's century in vain as Pooran, Maxwell guide KXIP to five-wicket win over DC
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Nicholas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell played knocks of 53 and 32 respectively as Kings XI Punjab defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets on Tuesday at the Dubai International Stadium. With this win, KXIP has gone to the fifth position in the points table with 8 points from 10 matches while Delhi Capitals is still at the top of the...
