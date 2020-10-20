Doug Gottlieb: Andy Dalton starts without support in Dallas, struggling to lead Cowboys to victory | THE HERD
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 () Doug Gottlieb joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Aaron Rodgers' performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Andy Dalton starting in Dallas with the Cowboys and more. Doug feels Rodgers is a top player but occasionally lacks leadership, while Dalton's subpar success thus far is largely due to his incapability to carry the team as quarterback.
Week 6 ended on a sour note for the Dallas Cowboys' who were blown out by the Arizona Cardinals Monday night 38-10. Colin Cowherd explains why this is more evidence that the Andy Dalton led Cowboys' are in a rebuild period, and that much of their failure this season has more to do with Jerry Jones as...