Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Doug Gottlieb: Andy Dalton starts without support in Dallas, struggling to lead Cowboys to victory | THE HERD

FOX Sports Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Doug Gottlieb: Andy Dalton starts without support in Dallas, struggling to lead Cowboys to victory | THE HERDDoug Gottlieb joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Aaron Rodgers' performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Andy Dalton starting in Dallas with the Cowboys and more. Doug feels Rodgers is a top player but occasionally lacks leadership, while Dalton's subpar success thus far is largely due to his incapability to carry the team as quarterback.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Colin Cowherd on Dallas' 38-10 loss: 'Jerry Jones is a bad owner, and he's gotten worse' | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd on Dallas' 38-10 loss: 'Jerry Jones is a bad owner, and he's gotten worse' | THE HERD 05:58

 Week 6 ended on a sour note for the Dallas Cowboys' who were blown out by the Arizona Cardinals Monday night 38-10. Colin Cowherd explains why this is more evidence that the Andy Dalton led Cowboys' are in a rebuild period, and that much of their failure this season has more to do with Jerry Jones as...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cousin Sal is confident Andy Dalton & Cowboys will defeat Cardinals in Week 6 | FOX BET LIVE [Video]

Cousin Sal is confident Andy Dalton & Cowboys will defeat Cardinals in Week 6 | FOX BET LIVE

Cousin Sal isn't worried for Andy Dalton as he plays his first game as starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. Cousin Sal explains to Clay Travis, Todd Fuhrman and Rachel Bonnetta why he's..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:42Published
Emmanuel Acho: Cowboys will find their identity with Andy Dalton | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

Emmanuel Acho: Cowboys will find their identity with Andy Dalton | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley discuss if Andy Dalton can perform better for the Dallas Cowboys than Dak Prescott. Hear why Emmanuel Acho believes the Cowboys are better suited with Andy Dalton..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:55Published
Skip Bayless predicts Andy Dalton's Cowboys will come up short against Cardinals in WK 6 | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip Bayless predicts Andy Dalton's Cowboys will come up short against Cardinals in WK 6 | UNDISPUTED

The Dallas Cowboys will be without Dak Prescott as their starter for the first time since 2015. It will come down to Andy Dalton to direct the Cowboys offense against Kyler Murray and the Arizona..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:49Published

Tweets about this